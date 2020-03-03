rachel-lindsay-wants-the-online-harassment-to-stop-in-powerful-bachelor-appearance

Rachel Lindsay has an necessary message for the entire haters.

On Monday, The Bachelorette alum used her movie star platform for good, by addressing the hateful messages she and the Bachelor Nation contestants obtain every day.

The fact TV persona made an look on “The Ladies Inform All” episode of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, the place she touched on the subject with host Chris Harrison.

“I am by no means at a lack of phrases or opinions, as we all know, however I am actually nervous proper now,” she advised Harrison. “The problem that we’re gonna talk about in the present day is unfortunately one thing that the majority of us have skilled. That is on-line harassment, and it is hate, and it is so unlucky, as a result of folks have turn into so snug being imply and meaner than ever on social media.”

Extra particularly, Rachel referred to as out the blatant racism she and others have gotten on-line. As many will recall, the 34-year-old star turned the first-ever African American to be The Bachelorette through the present’s 13th season.