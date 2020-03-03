puppy-lost-after-crash-on-trip-home-with-new-family-found-&-reunited

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pet is again with its new household tonight, after he was flung from a automotive in a Wisconsin crash.

It occurred Saturday close to Portage. Investigators say somebody was driving recklessly on Interstate 90/Interstate 94 and slammed into one other automotive.

The opposite automotive rolled into the ditch. The individuals inside are OK.

They have been on their manner again to Minnesota after selecting up a brand new pet in Madison. After the crash, the pet was nowhere to be discovered.

The State Patrol, county deputies, and a neighborhood fireplace division searched till they discovered the pup, then reunited him together with his homeowners on the hospital.

The household is again residence in Minnesota tonight.