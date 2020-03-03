prince-harry-meets-with-queen-elizabeth-ii-amid-royal-exit

David Fisher/Shutterstock
A royal chat from grandson to grandma.
Such has reportedly taken place between Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II, practically two months since Princess Diana‘s second-born son and his well-known spouse, Meghan Markle, introduced their intention to step again from royal duties. Starting March 31, Archie Harrison‘s well-known dad and mom will just do that as they formally step again from royal duties, together with official army appointments, not obtain public funds for royal duties nor actively use their HRH titles.
“Following many months of conversations and newer discussions, I’m happy that collectively we have now discovered a constructive and supportive means ahead for my grandson and his household. Harry, Meghan and Archie will at all times be a lot liked members of my household,” Queen Elizabeth II stated in an announcement in mid-January. “I acknowledge the challenges they’ve skilled on account of intense scrutiny during the last two years and help their want for a extra impartial life.”
Now, in keeping with stories from The Solar and ITV Information’ Chris Ship, the Duke of Sussex met with the monarch on Sunday. In accordance with a tweet from Ship, the 2 got here nose to nose for “a one-to-one chat—the primary they’ve had since he and Meghan agreed their exit plan. Harry spoke to the Queen in a ‘grandson-to-granny’ discuss at Windsor.”
The assembly comes simply days earlier than they’re scheduled to publicly reunite with the royal household on March 9 at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are additionally set to affix the queen on the service, in addition to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The couple may also be stepping out on March 5 to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which they’ve attended collectively for the final two years, in addition to the Mountbatten Pageant of Music at Royal Albert Corridor on March 7.
For sure, it is going to be fairly the busy week within the royal world—and followers will definitely be watching.
