primary-voting-mostly-smooth-in-minn.,-comparing-turnout-with-prior-caucuses-will-be-difficult

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Minnesota’s first presidential main since 1992 is unfolding pretty easily in a spot test of the state’s giant jurisdictions.

Town of Minneapolis and Ramsey County, house to St. Paul, report regular site visitors at their polling locations and no evident issues with traces. With solely Democrats going through a contested poll, any problems with traces or delays in voting would probably emerge within the liberal-dominated Twin Cities.

Nevertheless, when some Minnesota voters went on-line to seek out out the place to vote in the present day, the directions weren’t there. Technical points on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s web site took voters to a different website that helps Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

RELATED: Click on right here to see outcomes for the 2020 Minnesota main elections.

The vote comes a day after Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped from the race to throw her assist behind Joe Biden.

Evaluating turnout to prior years is troublesome since Minnesota used caucuses for its presidential desire for almost 30 years. The state’s change to early voting has additionally vastly expanded the variety of folks selecting that choice.

Minnesota constantly has the perfect voter turnout within the nation, and we’re now beginning to see that additionally embrace the youth vote. In 2014, simply 23% of 18- to 29-year-olds took half in our political course of. That quantity jumped greater than 20 proportion factors in 2018, to 43%, which was the perfect within the U.S.

Minneapolis elections communications coordinator Katie Lauer says town is anticipating turnout between 30% and 40%.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)