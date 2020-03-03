primary-results-could-point-to-whether-minnesota-is-trending-blue,-purple-or-red

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota isn’t as blue because it was, at the very least based on the outcomes of the final presidential election.

In 2016, President Donald Trump received 79 Minnesota counties, in comparison with Hillary Clinton’s eight. (Since most of Clinton’s have been among the many most populous within the state, she received it by a slender margin.)

WCCO’s Pat Kessler has spent the aftermath of that election inspecting whether or not Minnesota, which has historically been a reliably blue state, is definitely swinging towards reworking right into a pink one. Kessler stated the margin by which Trump misplaced in 2016, a mere 1.5%, represents the closest any Republican has come to successful Minnesota in a long time.

This Tremendous Tuesday, Trump is on the Republican major poll and there are “Keep America Great” election watch events throughout the state.

There’s no contest for the Republican major poll, however Republican leaders say Tuesday is a take a look at of the mass organizing they’re doing. They’re predicting that in 2020, historically Democratic Minnesota will go pink.

“There are a lot of people who don’t necessarily like to say I am solely aligned with this party or I am solely aligned with that party,” Minnesota Republican Social gathering chair Jennifer Carnahan stated. “I think Minnesotans are very discerning when it comes to voting, and they look at the candidates and the issues that matter to them and they cast their vtoe. But I feel like the state has been trending red over the last few election cycles.”

Minnesota hasn’t voted for a Republican for President since Richard Nixon in 1972. That’s the longest voting streak within the nation.

“People that were Trump supporters were almost ashamed or scared, like they couldn’t promote it or tell their neighbors or friends or co-workers. It was almost like, ‘I have to hide’ their support for the president … and now people are just out there and proud,” Carnahan stated.