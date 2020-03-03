premadonna-shuts-down-joseline-hernandez-following-‘pig’-comment

VH1

The ‘love and Hip Hop: Miami’ star calls the brand new member Joseline a ‘nutcase’ as she recollects the false allegations made by Joseline in opposition to Stevie J years in the past.

AceShowbiz –

PreMadonna and Joseline Hernandez had somewhat warm-up on the web forward of their “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” reunion. PreMadonna gave Joseline a savage clapback after the latter took a refined dig at her on Instagram.

“Seems to be like everybody consuming roasted pig tomorrow #lahhmia pig,” Joseline wrote. The previous “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star did not point out any title however she left the touch upon an image of her and “Miami” star PreMadonna.

When Joseline’s submit was picked up by weblog, PreMadonna rapidly responded. ” what y’all some SICK TWISTED MUTHAFUVKERS … Feeling sorry or agreeing With A creature like this!!” She referred to as out Joseline’s supporters.

She reminded folks of Joseline’s fiasco with Stevie J, “THIS THE SAME SICK PYSCHO MAINLY B***H WHO ACCUSED HER FAKE EX HUSBAND HER OWN BABY DADDY !! WAS MOLESTING HIS DAUGHTER ! HOW COULD YALL EVEN LAUGH WITH THIS B***H …THIS NUTCASE A** HO NEED HELP!”

She concluded, “I COOK/ BAKE FRUITCAKES I DONT ENTERTAIN EM! SICK OF THE FRAUD IN MY LAT VC!!!!”

Joseline and Stevie claimed to be married in 2013 however he later clarified that it was only a publicity stunt. Again in 2016 after she introduced her being pregnant following bitter cut up from Stevie, Joseline made some very critical allegations in opposition to him.

Joseline accused Stevie of molesting his personal younger daughter Eva, born to a different “LHH: Atlanta” star Mimi Faust. Stevie’s former nanny, Lena James, later co-signed Joseline’s claims.

However Mimi rapidly denied the accusations. She gave a thumbs-up to a weblog that exposed Lena as her niece who was disgruntled for being fired resulting from negligence and incompetence. Lena allegedly stole Mimi’s bank card and virtually set her home on hearth.

In the identical 12 months, Joseline’s feud with PreMadonna started. PreMadonna based waist-shaping belt referred to as “Waist Gang Society” which boasted celeb clientele just like the Kardashians and Blac Chyna. She took nice offense when Joseline urged folks to keep away from the waist-training belt and inspired them to work out as a substitute.

The 2 girls have since thrown subs at one another.