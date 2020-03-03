pre-primary-polls:-only-28%-vote-based-on-electability;-slight-majority-better-off-than-4-years-ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – During the last week, WCCO polled Fb and Twitter customers to get a temperature learn on what voters had been specializing in, earlier than 14 states hit the polls for Tremendous Tuesday.

(Caveat: These are unscientific polls and the outcomes are introduced solely as a method of gauging the overall temper amongst potential voters.)

Major Concerns

When requested what their prime consideration is when voting in a main, 28% voted for electability and 72% voted for alignment with values.

“The issue here is that going with someone who is electable could go against your values,” Julio Herrera stated on Fb.

Tone In Politics

WCCO then requested who viewers maintain most accountable for the tone of politics at the moment. When given a alternative between the president, U.S. Congress, information media, and Fb or Twitter, 46% of individuals voted for the president, 39% voted for information media and the rest of the votes went to the opposite choices.

“The power that controls the media is getting the tone that they want. We need to figure out what that power is and eliminate it,” @northmn stated on Twitter.

Apprehensive About Declaring Social gathering Affiliation?

In all, 63% of viewers stated that deciding on a celebration within the main doesn’t make them apprehensive. Nonetheless, some folks had been fearful about their privateness.

“I will not vote in a primary until my vote is private. I don’t need any party calling and mailing me 24-7 because I voted for one of their candidates one time,” Jeff Smith stated.

High 2020 Marketing campaign Points

When requested what their high challenge this election 12 months, 40% of viewers stated their high concern is well being care, in comparison with the economic system, local weather and different points which included schooling and gun reform.

“Everyone’s should be climate. None of the rest matters if the planet is uninhabitable,” @blogtownbycjg stated.

Are You Higher Off?

About 53% of Fb and Twitter responders stated they had been higher off at the moment than they had been 4 years in the past.

