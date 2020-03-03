post-malone-admits-difficulty-in-seeking-help-for-mental-health-struggles

Instagram

Within the new journal interview, the ‘Congratulations’ hitmaker moreover confesses that causes behind him getting face tattoos had been prone to ‘come from a spot of insecurity.’

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Submit Malone is engaged on searching for skilled assist for his psychological well being struggles after realising his lifelong battle with melancholy may lead him to an early grave.

The “Congratulations” hitmaker has turn out to be extra cognisant of his personal psychological wellbeing following the current drug-related deaths of his rap friends and buddies Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD, and regardless that alcohol and cigarettes are actually his solely vices, Malone is aware of he has deep-seated points he has to face head on.

“That would have been me,” Malone advised GQ journal.

The 24-year-old, who is thought for his emotional lyrics, reveals he has skilled intervals of melancholy since he was a child, regardless that on the time, they did not look like related to any explicit incidence in his life.

“Center faculty, I’d cry myself to sleep each f**kin’ day,” he recalled.

“Highschool, the identical factor. I attempted to drink some beers to do away with that s**t, but it surely simply by no means goes away. And I do not suppose that is anyone’s fault; it has to do with one thing predisposed in you.”

Malone describes himself as “f**kin’ loopy”, confessing his fast rise to fame has solely “exacerbated” his tendency to go wild, and though he is aware of he must take management of his excessive highs and low lows, he worries present process remedy might have an effect on his inventive output.

Requested if he’s “getting assist for his psychological well being issues”, he replied, “I’m, now – I am making an attempt. It is troublesome. By way of my songs, I can speak about no matter I need. However sitting right here, face-to-face, it is troublesome.”

One other private battle Malone has confronted is his lack of vanity, confessing his face tattoos are all a part of his effort to make himself really feel higher about his seems to be.

“I am a ugly-a** motherf**ker (sic),” he insisted. “(The face tattoos do) perhaps come from a spot of insecurity, to the place I do not like how I look, so I’ll put one thing cool on there so I can take a look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, child’, and have a modicum of self-confidence, on the subject of my look.”

The numerous designs the rapper has had inked on his head embody a knife, tree branches, a coronary heart, and the phrases “all the time” and “drained” tattooed beneath every eye.