police-sources:-former-temple-university-football-player-zaire-williams-killed-in-north-philadelphia-shooting-following-fistfight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources affirm former Temple College soccer participant Zaire Williams was killed in a capturing early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. The capturing occurred on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Sources say the capturing was preceded by a confrontation on the Johnny Walker Bar at 10th and Race Streets. Police say the confrontation was damaged up however the individuals concerned went to the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue, simply off of Temple’s campus, the place a fistfight broke out.

Credit score: CBS3

Police say 25-year-old Williams gained the battle however a suspect then fatally shot Williams within the head. A gun was recovered on the scene.

Sources say police have recognized a suspect within the capturing.

Former Temple quarterback PJ Walker tweeted his condolences Monday morning.

Man…….. life is brief i can’t consider this information.. RIP Zaire 🙏 #23 My brotha!! 4L ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0uwltdoqt — PJ Walker (@pjwalker_5) March 2, 2020

In keeping with Temple’s web site, Williams, a operating again, performed two seasons for the Owls — showing in a mixed 12 video games in 2013 and 2014.