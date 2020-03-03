police-investigating-fatal-two-car-crash-in-whitehall-township

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for the reason for a lethal two-car crash in Lehigh County. The accident occurred at Route 145 and Mechanicsville Street in Whitehall Township, round 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers say one particular person was trapped in a automobile and pronounced useless at an area hospital.
The sufferer’s identify has not but been launched.
No additional info is offered presently.
CBS3 Employees
