police-identify-woman-killed-in-hit-and-run-on-route-1-in-bucks-county-as-29-year-old-alexandra-ridgway

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have recognized the lady killed in a hit-and-run on a Bucks County freeway early Monday morning. Middletown Township police say 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway was both strolling on or crossing Route 1 in Middletown Township when she was struck by a number of automobiles.

Officers say not one of the automobiles stayed behind.

Sources inform CBS3 an arm and hand discovered on the facet of the highway in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood belonged to the sufferer. A passerby situated the stays on the 8800 block of Pine Street, round 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say the hit-and-runs occurred within the southbound lanes of Route 1, between Township Street and the Neshaminy exit, simply earlier than 3:30 a.m.

The sufferer’s household has arrange a GoFundMe web page.

Anybody with info can contact police at 215-750-3800.