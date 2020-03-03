police:-18-year-old-man-critically-injured-in-west-philadelphia-double-shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 18-year-old man was critically injured in a double capturing in West Philadelphia Monday night time. The capturing occurred on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue simply earlier than 7 p.m.

Police say the 18-year-old man was shot a number of occasions all through his physique. He was transported to a close-by hospital the place he’s in important situation.

A 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left leg. He’s at the moment in steady situation at Penn Presbyterian Medical Heart.

No arrests have been made.

