philadelphia-police:-roxborough-high-school-placed-on-lockdown-following-shooting-threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roxborough Excessive College has been positioned on lockdown Tuesday following a capturing menace. Philadelphia police say the varsity obtained a number of calls from an unknown individual stating they had been going to explode and shoot up the varsity, which is positioned on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue.

The calls got here in round 12:30 p.m.

The college was positioned on lockdown and they’re presently doing a supervised launch.

Stick with CBSPhilly.com for this growing story.