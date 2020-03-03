philadelphia-city-council-unveils-plan-to-lift-100,000-residents-out-of-poverty-by-2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Metropolis Council says it has a plan to elevate 100,000 residents out of poverty by 2024. A particular committee unveiled the Philadelphia Anti-Poverty Motion and Funding Plan on Tuesday.

The plan features a push to lift the minimal wage to not less than $10 an hour.

The plan additionally calls for brand spanking new spending and partnerships with the personal sector.

Philadelphia’s poverty fee is almost 25% — the best amongst massive cities in America.

“One out of every four Philadelphians lives in poverty,” Council President Darrell Clarke mentioned in a press release. “That is unacceptable. For the last year, our Special Committee has met with residents and stakeholders across the city, listening to their best ideas to create jobs and lift people out of poverty. The result is our Action Plan, a public-private partnership with actionable steps and a mission: Lift 100,000 Philadelphians out of poverty by 2024.”

Clarke calls the plan the town’s “moonshot.”