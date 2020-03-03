philadelphia-76ers-reportedly-hold-team-meeting-about-coronavirus-outbreak-during-west-coast-trip

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly held a workforce assembly in regards to the coronavirus outbreak throughout their West Coast street journey because the NBA is monitoring the virus, telling gamers to keep away from high-fiving followers and strangers. In a memo, the league provided 10 suggestions to gamers in hopes of decreasing the dangers that gamers will get the virus.

One of many suggestions contains not taking pens or markers when signing autographs.

The NBA additionally instructed groups that it’s consulting “with infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control” and infectious illness researchers at Columbia College in New York.

“We are also in regular communication with each other, NBA teams including team physicians and athletic trainers, other professional sports leagues, and of course, many of you,” the league wrote in its memo to groups, their physicians and athletic coaching staffs. ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.

Some gamers are already heeding the recommendation.

“Corona,” Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks mentioned as he provided some fist-bump greetings on Monday evening earlier than his workforce confronted the Houston Rockets.



Jimmy Butler of the Miami Warmth mentioned he wasn’t essentially apprehensive or fascinated by avoiding high-fives.

“I don’t think about any of that,” Butler mentioned. “I’m still going to be who I am. We’re still going to be who we are.”

Portland guard CJ McCollum mentioned in a tweet on Saturday that he’s taking the matter significantly, saying he’s “officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.”

The Corona Virus has formally hit Oregon. Extra particularly Lake Oswego…Make sure that y’all washing y’all palms with cleaning soap for 20 or extra seconds & protecting ya mouths whenever you cough. I’m formally taking a break from signing autographs till additional discover. Sincerely, CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

“You just have to be careful,” McCollum mentioned Monday evening in Orlando. “”Clearly it’s affecting individuals, particularly people who find themselves displaying weaker immune methods and other people over 60. You’ve acquired to verify your self and wash your palms, attempt to scale back contact with outsiders and outdoors germs.”

McCollum has tweeted or retweeted a number of virus-related posts within the final couple days.

“The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly — the NBA and the Players Association will continue to work with leading experts and team physicians to provide up-to-date information and recommended practices that should be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” the league mentioned within the memo.

Lots of the ideas provided by the NBA fell underneath common sense stage of finest practices on the subject of sickness prevention: avoiding contact with people who find themselves sick, staying dwelling when feeling ailing, cleansing and disinfecting regularly touched objects and surfaces. The league additionally recommended gamers ensure they “are up to date with all routine vaccinations, including the flu vaccine.”

The worldwide loss of life toll topped 3,000 on Monday, and the variety of these contaminated rose to about 89,000 in 70 nations on each continent however Antarctica. Within the U.S., the virus has been blamed for six deaths, all in Washington state.

“Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries,” World Well being Group chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned.

