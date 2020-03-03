Phaedra Parks’ Fans Admire Her As A Mother – See The Photo That She Shared On Her Social Media Account

Phaedra Parks shared a photograph that includes her two boys, and followers are right here for it. They made certain to inform Phaedra that they admire her as a mom. Take a look at the pic that has followers joyful.

‘If #joy & #happiness took human form 💕 my #prince & #president 💞my #boys 😍’ Phaedra captioned her publish on social media.

Somebody gushed over Phaedra’s youngsters and mentioned: ‘They are so smart and handsome Phaedra❤️ You’re elevating nice boys!’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Hello, I just want to let you know that you are really an amazing mother I admire that.’

One different follower mentioned: ‘Handsome boys! Stay blessed, Queen! Thank God for Peace!’ and a fan posted this: ‘You are blessed Phaedra they are so handsome, God bless you all.’

A commenter mentioned: ‘😘First of all, Dylan snatched your entire face off your body 😂 he looks so much like his beautiful mother 👏🏽’ and another person posted this: ‘Omg they are so big mr president you are taller than your big brother!!’

A fan mentioned ‘I just to see you and your kids’ smile, keep blessed. Love & Peace to you all Phae Phae. ❤️’ and another person additionally praised the youngsters as nicely: ‘They are so handsome you are an amazing mother @phaedraparks.’

One in all Phaedra’s followers mentioned: ‘I loved it when Mr president was a baby he was the cutest and still is, him and his brother … omg, especially when you did his party on LHH! those were the days lol.’

Simply the opposite day, Phaedra felt the necessity to share just a few phrases about envy along with her followers on social media. You may try her newest publish on her social media account under.

Phaedra additionally made headlines not too way back when she shared some posts from her New Orleans journey.



