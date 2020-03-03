pg&e-tells-court-it-can’t-commit-to-expanding-tree-trimming-force

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Legal professionals for Pacific Fuel & Electrical mentioned the utility can’t decide to hiring a whole bunch extra tree trimmers in the way in which {that a} federal decide needs to chop the danger of beginning extra catastrophic wildfires in California.

U.S. District Choose William Alsup ordered the San Francisco-based utility final month so as to add at the very least 1,100 extra tree trimmers to assist stop bushes and branches from falling onto its energy traces and igniting. The decide is overseeing PG&E’s felony probation imposed after its pure gasoline traces blew up a San Francisco Bay Space neighborhood and killed eight folks in 2010. He has taken a robust curiosity in PG&E’s security report after the corporate’s energy traces began a collection of wildfires that killed 130 folks and destroyed hundreds of properties.

Attorneys for PG&E mentioned in court docket filings Monday that the corporate is unable to offer a deadline by which it is going to rent a set variety of new contracted employees to chop bushes and branches round energy traces. They argued they shouldn’t be pressured into hiring a set variety of folks for “a single part of its multi-faceted wildfire safety efforts.”

PG&E’s submitting mentioned the corporate has about 5,500 tree trimmers and plans to coach about 2,800 extra subsequent yr. However the firm needs to make use of that pool of newly skilled employees partly to interchange out-of-state contractors who had been employed at a premium.

The workforce greater than tripled in 2019 when PG&E wanted to complete a excessive quantity of trimming in the previous few months of the yr. The corporate doesn’t assume it’s obligatory or financially sensible to retain that degree of contractors consistently when it might as an alternative unfold the work all year long.

