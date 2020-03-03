perkiomen-valley-school-district-investigating-hazing-allegations-involving-high-school-boys-lacrosse-team

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)– The Perkiomen Valley Faculty District is trying into hazing accusations involving the highschool’s boys lacrosse workforce. The alleged incident occurred throughout an in a single day team-building journey to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.

“We take any allegations of hazing seriously, as hazing is against school district policy and will not be tolerated,” Superintendent Barbara A. Russell stated in an announcement despatched to the varsity neighborhood.

The district says they’re nonetheless gathering information and nobody has been punished but.