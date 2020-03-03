pennsylvania-state-senator-reveals-plan-to-introduce-bill-prohibiting-safe-injection-sites-in-state

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — State leaders are taking over the controversial situation of protected injection websites. Sen. Anthony Williams says he’s introducing a Senate invoice that will require three public hearings and native authorities approval earlier than supervised injection websites are allowed to open.

Sen. Christine Tartaglione went one step additional, saying she plans to introduce a invoice prohibiting these websites utterly within the state of Pennsylvania.

“If Mayor [Jim] Kenney and Gov. [Ed] Rendell believe so strong about safe injection sites, put it next to their homes,” Sen. Tartaglione stated.

“Government should not happen to the people, it should happen with the people,” Sen. Williams stated.

Group outrage final week led the house owners of the Structure Well being Plaza to cancel a lease that will have been for town’s first protected injection web site.