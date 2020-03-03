pedestrian-struck,-critically-injured-by-sheriff-deputy-vehicle-in-lynwood

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Division Deputy’s patrol automobile in Lynwood Monday night time.

Based on the division, a deputy from the Lynwood station struck the pedestrian on the 12300 block of Lengthy Seaside Boulevard round 6:30 p.m.whereas responding to a name for service.

Each the deputy and pedestrian have been taken to a hospital.

The deputy was mentioned to be doing OK whereas the pedestrian was mentioned to be in extraordinarily vital situation.

A portion of Lengthy Seaside Boulevard was closed as deputies investigated.