parrott-and-poch’s-son-both-score-for-spurs-u23s

Troy Parrott has struggled to interrupt into the Tottenham first workforce

Troy Parrott scored eight minutes into Tottenham U23s’ victory over Wolves, with just a little assist from Mauricio Pochettino’s son.

Parrott has seen his first-team game-time restricted regardless of Spurs struggling a scarcity of strikers on account of harm, with the 18-year-old solely known as from the bench within the last jiffy as Tottenham misplaced to Wolves at house within the Premier League on Sunday.

However the Republic of Eire worldwide wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet on Monday evening within the PL2 conflict for the U23s, as he was readily available to transform a move from former Spurs boss Pochettino’s son, Maurizio.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Tottenham within the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Tottenham within the Premier League.

Wolves transfer into CL image after win over Spurs

Jose: End result completely unfair, Spurs ‘too good’

Tottenham held on to win the match 3-2, with Pochettino junior additionally discovering the online.

Jose Mourinho has resisted calls to blood Parrott, repeatedly professing he doesn’t imagine it’s time for Parrott to make his identify within the first XI.

4:02 Jose Mourinho says he cannot perceive how his workforce misplaced the sport, praising the efficiency within the defeat to Wolves. Jose Mourinho says he cannot perceive how his workforce misplaced the sport, praising the efficiency within the defeat to Wolves.

VOTE: Premier League purpose of the month

Jose: Kane recovering forward of schedule

“He is not prepared,” Mourinho informed reporters after Wolves recreation. “He is not prepared. He is a very good child we wish to assist, not solely on the pitch however off it. He is a child who’s going to have actual alternative however after we resolve it is proper”.

Tottenham face Norwich within the FA Cup on Wednesday.