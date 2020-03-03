orlando-scandrick-has-a-case-of-amnesia-when-it-comes-to-ex-girlfriend-draya-michele

Roommates, not all break-ups will be respectful and petty-free—simply ask current exes Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele. The 2 have been going backwards and forwards for months now ever since they determined to name it quits again in December and now Orlando apparently can’t bear in mind who Draya is.

As we beforehand reported, in December Draya Michele revealed that she and her former fiancé Orlando Scandrick had parted methods after being collectively for a number of years. When she introduced the breakup she stated this on the time, “Merry Christmas everyone. So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. I have been single the entire month of December.”

Draya then threw some shade to Orlando a number of weeks later when she accused him of getting his mates drive her outdated automobile. She did a publish and delete on Twitter on the time, writing “He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s gonna be wearing my watch.”

Orlando adopted up on Draya’s shade with allegations that she sleeps round and that it was the rationale they ended issues regardless of having a 3-year-old son collectively named Jur Scandrick.

That brings us to the current and Orlando’s present emotions about his ex. When a fan commented on his current Instagram publish, saying “I hate that you are not with @drayamichele. But I get it. Just keep [d]oing you and great things will happen” he merely responded with “who is that.”

Apparently, his time with Draya is a lot of a distant reminiscence he can’t even bear in mind who she is…chile.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?