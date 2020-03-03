orlando-scandrick-acts-like-he-doesn’t-know-ex-draya-michele

WENN/FayesVision

Upon realizing his response to an Instagram inquiry, followers are rapidly trolling the present NFL free agent over his petty remark as one remarks, ‘He is so infantile. He has some nerve.’

Orlando Scandrick‘s feud with former girlfriend Draya Michele is much from over. The present NFL free agent threw a shade at his actuality star ex when one in every of his Instagram followers introduced her identify up within the remark part.

On Monday, March 2, Orlando took to his account on the photo-sharing website to share a photograph of him standing close to a hearth. “Received it out the mud it is such a stupendous story!” so he captioned the image.

A fan determined to share his/her disappointment over Orlando’s break up from Draya. “Man I hate that you’re not with @drayamichele However I get it. Simply maintain going you and nice issues will occur,” the fan wrote.

Orlando seen the remark and replied with a quite savage response. As an alternative of acknowledging Draya, Orlando requested, “who’s that?” Upon realizing his response, followers have been rapidly trolling Orlando over his petty remark. “He is damage damage!” one believed. “He is so infantile. He has some nerve. She downgraded to be with him anyway,” one other one slammed Orlando.

In the meantime, another person famous, “Rattling and that is the mom of his son smh.”

Draya and Orlando’s back-and-forth began after it was reported that Orlando cheated on her. In accordance with the so-called insider, the incident occurred a couple of days in the past when Orlando and the unidentified girl have been hanging out in a studio. “Draya pulled as much as the studio tryna combat him a couple of days in the past and he was with a feminine,” so the within supply claimed.

Draya and Orlando had an on-and-off relationship since 2013. They bought engaged in 2015 and he or she gave start to his son in 2016. In late final yr, she introduced their breakup. Draya then sparked romance rumors with one other soccer participant Corey Coleman, however she insisted that their relationship is solely platonic. In the meantime, Orlando was caught capturing his shot at Chris Brown‘s ex Cydney Christine.