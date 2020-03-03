officials:-34-year-old-man-shot-in-leg-during-attempted-robbery-in-manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person is recovering after being shot in an tried theft in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood, officers say. Officers responded to experiences of a taking pictures on the 100 block of Inexperienced Lane simply earlier than 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot as soon as within the leg, however he was in a position to stroll a block again to his residence earlier than officers arrived on the scene.

“The 34 year old victim stated while walking on the 100 block of Green Lane, he was approached by a male who announced a robbery, for some reason the perpetrator fired three shots, striking the victim one time in the leg,” Chief Insp. Scott Small stated.

The gunman reportedly fled the scene with out taking something from he man.

The sufferer described the suspect as a person, about 5-foot-6, sporting a black hat and black puffy coat.

Investigators are interviewing the sufferer in addition to witnesses within the space who did report listening to three photographs.

They’re additionally taking a look at surveillance video from cameras and companies within the space in hopes that it captured the suspect working away or some a part of the taking pictures.