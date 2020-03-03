north-wildwood-police-arrest-man-in-viral-video-jumping-through-roof-of-port-a-potty

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in North Wildwood arrested the person who jumped on prime of a port-a-potty in a video that went viral final month. Robert Daniels, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony mischief and disorderly conduct on March 2.

A video of Daniels leaping from the seawall to the highest of a port-a-potty on Feb. 23 at Pine and Olde New Jersey Avenues went viral on social media.

He was processed and launched pending a future look in North Wildwood Municipal Court docket.