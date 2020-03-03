north-west-rapped-at-the-yeezy-paris-fashion-week-show-and-it’s-actually-so-good

Share This Article
Kanye West unveiled his Yeezy Season eight assortment at Paris Vogue Week, however North West was the one who stole the present.
North confirmed that she’s acquired her dad’s rap expertise, performing an authentic track in the course of the Yeezy present, rapping over the beat of kid rapper ZaZa’s track “What I Do?”
Actually, it is fairly good! Lady’s acquired bars.
Seems to be like six-year-old North has been spending a while on-line, as a result of she referenced 2015 meme “What are these?”
Kanye was so happy with his daughter’s efficiency, becoming a member of her onstage with an enormous grin.
I want a North West album ASAP.