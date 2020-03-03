North West Rapped At The Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show And It’s Actually So Good

Kanye’s not the one musically proficient one within the household.

Posted on

Kanye West unveiled his Yeezy Season eight assortment at Paris Vogue Week, however North West was the one who stole the present.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Pictures

North confirmed that she’s acquired her dad’s rap expertise, performing an authentic track in the course of the Yeezy present, rapping over the beat of kid rapper ZaZa’s track “What I Do?”

Oh my god North West performing at Yeezy is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen

Actually, it is fairly good! Lady’s acquired bars.

North’s performance. 🔥 #YeezySeason8

Seems to be like six-year-old North has been spending a while on-line, as a result of she referenced 2015 meme “What are these?”


It was made well-known by late web celeb Younger Busco, whose actual identify was Brandon Moore. He first posted the video on Instagram, the place he requested the query to a police officer, inspiring a collection of Vines after the video went viral.

Kanye was so happy with his daughter’s efficiency, becoming a member of her onstage with an enormous grin.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Pictures

I want a North West album ASAP.


