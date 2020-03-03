Nikki & Brie Bella Predict They’re ‘Having Twins’ & ‘They’ll Be Born On The Same Day’ — Watch

Nikki and Brie Bella enthusiastically talked about their pregnancies and the way their ultrasounds are making them suppose they’ll have ‘twin’ infants in a brand new interview.

Nikki Bella, 36, and her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, are each anticipating infants inside per week and a half aside from one another they usually’re already predicting that they’ll be extra alike than ever. The sisters sat down for a brand new interview on The Discuss on Mar. three and admitted that they suppose their infants are going to seem like “twins” due to their ultrasound photographs. “We both got our ultrasounds two days ago and it’s crazy, our doctor’s appointments are always on the same day,” Nikki defined to the hosts of the present. “We were talking on the phone and we shared each other’s ultrasounds. Our babies have the same profile.”

After the group gasped over Nikki’s remark, co-host Marie Osmond, 60, went on to confess she thinks they’re each having boys, and since “boys tend to look like their moms”, it gave the truth stars much more purpose to suppose their infants might be comparable. “They’ll be like twins,” Nikki excitingly stated.

The Whole Bellas stars additionally advised the hosts that they suppose the infants might be born on the identical day. “I feel like our water is going to break on the same day,” Brie stated earlier than co-host Sharon Osbourne, 67, agreed. “I feel like we’re having twins.” Nikki then joked that she “might break” Brie’s water if hers breaks first.

Along with speaking about what their babies-to-be will seem like, Nikki, who’s anticipating her first youngster with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and Brie, who’s anticipating her second youngster with husband Daniel Bryan, 38, opened up concerning the moments they came upon they had been pregnant. “We both were definitely shocked,” Nikki defined. “I think being identical twins and then when you’re reality stars, there’s always this perception of like, ‘Oh, they did it for another season’ and there’s always rumors of IVF and all this crazy stuff. We didn’t have any of that. Brie literally, her heart was set on just having one baby. I had just found out that I have PCOS (Poly cystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts). I had like no estrogen in my body. They were like, ‘You need to freeze your eggs because the day you want to get pregnant, you’re going to need help’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’m there, that’s crazy.’”

“She finds out she’s pregnant,” Nikki continued whereas pointing to Brie. “And two days later, I’ll admit, when I found out, I wasn’t the safest. I found out two days later that I was pregnant. We Were so shocked, we didn’t even tell anyone yet for like a week.”

Brie additionally admitted that she didn’t consider that Nikki was anticipating at first. “I thought she was just having twin feelings,” she stated. “I’m like, ‘Well we just found out I’m pregnant, I think you’re just feeling that.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know’.”

Nikki and Brie are about 17 and 18 weeks respectively and have been placing their child bumps on proud show since asserting their pregnancies on Jan. 29.