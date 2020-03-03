new-state-law,-tech-make-process-easier-for-voters-on-super-tuesday

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX 5) — New final minute modifications to the voting guidelines in California are aimed toward making issues just a little simpler for everybody on Tremendous Tuesday.

In Santa Clara County, they’re ready for the crowds of voters. However officers say that even when you’re nonetheless unsure of your voting standing, it’s not too late due to similar day registration.

“They can get down there all the way to the election day, register to vote and cast a ballot,” defined Eric Kurhi, who works for the county.

A brand new state regulation this yr additionally makes it simpler for somebody to change their political get together on election day. Kurhi says the brand new regulation doesn’t enable anybody to vote by way of one other get together that might not accomplish that earlier than.

“It makes it easier. There’s less paperwork, and it streamlines things at the voting center,” Kurhi mentioned.

California’s reliance on paper ballots does present extra safety, however all of that paper makes for lots extra work. And saving paperwork is a purpose for such facilities.

Provisional ballots get reviewed and counted final, so the change will make these votes transfer a bit sooner.

So counties are actually having so as to add new know-how to get all of these ballots processed as quick as potential. One new machine can course of 40,000 ballots in a single hour.

“We will be able to process paper ballots a lot faster than we ever have before, given the new technology,” mentioned Jim Irizarry with San Mateo County.