ne-yo-celebrates-with-models-following-his-divorce-with-crystal-smith

Followers of Ne-Yo know that he and his spouse, Crystal Smith, referred to as off their marriage final month after media tabloids claimed there was bother brewing of their relationship. It seems Ne-Yo has since moved on and is blissful about it.

Web page Six reported that the singer-songwriter was noticed hanging out on the Paradise Membership in New York for the launch of a brand new vogue line.

An insider who spoke with Web page Six claims the “Miss Independent” singer was hanging round at the least 5 different fashions at his VIP desk. Ne-Yo and the 5 ladies drank Courvoisier cognac and stayed on the venue till round 4:00 am.

A few of the different celebs and well-known folks on the occasion embrace Michael Kenneth Williams and the rapper, Waka Flocka Flame. Not too long ago, Ne-Yo cut up up with Crystal after which recorded a brand new track utilizing his divorce as inspiration: “Pinky Ring.”

Beforehand, Ne-Yo claimed that whereas he used his separation with Crystal as inspiration, the track in the end wasn’t about her or the divorce particularly. It was extra concerning the significance of constructing the suitable selections for oneself and transferring on from the previous to make a greater future.

Ne-Yo and his spouse of 4 years had three kids collectively, together with their 1-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj, Chimere, 3, and Shaffer.

The insider who spoke with the outlet claimed that he was having a good time on the venue. The performer posted a couple of photos and movies to his Instagram wherein he wrote the caption, “better than I’ve ever been.” It was again in February when Ne-Yo and Crystal revealed they have been splitting up.

Ne-Yo, who has additionally finished some appearing previously, claims he and his spouse’s “demons” didn’t work collectively. In different phrases, Ne-Yo claims he and his ex-wife had numerous points to work via, lots of which have been merely not appropriate.

Whereas their cut up was shocking, Ne-Yo claims he nonetheless loves his “wife to death,” and has her again each step of the best way and all the time will. He added that they’ll be “family forever.”



