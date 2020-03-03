nba-to-players:-avoid-high-fives

The NBA has informed gamers to keep away from high-fiving followers and strangers and keep away from taking any merchandise for autographs in response to the coronavirus disaster.

The league, in a memo despatched to groups on Sunday and obtained Monday by The Related Press, provided 10 suggestions to gamers with hopes of reducing dangers of getting the virus – amongst them, not taking gadgets equivalent to pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

The NBA additionally informed groups that it’s consulting “with infectious illness consultants, together with the Facilities for Illness Management” and infectious illness researchers at Columbia College in New York.

Some gamers are already heeding the recommendation.

“Corona,” Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks mentioned as he provided some fist-bump greetings on Monday evening earlier than his workforce confronted the Houston Rockets.

CJ McCollum of the Portland Path Blazers has tweeted or retweeted a number of virus-related posts within the final couple days, and mentioned he would cease signing autographs for the second.



Jimmy Butler of the Miami Warmth mentioned he wasn’t essentially apprehensive or serious about avoiding high-fives.

“I do not take into consideration any of that,” Butler mentioned. “I am nonetheless going to be who I’m. We’re nonetheless going to be who we’re.”

Portland guard CJ McCollum mentioned in a tweet on Saturday that he’s taking the matter severely, saying he’s “formally taking a break from signing autographs till additional discover.”

“You simply need to watch out,” McCollum mentioned Monday evening in Orlando. “Clearly it is affecting individuals, particularly people who find themselves displaying weaker immune techniques and folks over 60. You have to examine your self and wash your arms, attempt to scale back contact with outsiders and outdoors germs.”

McCollum has tweeted or retweeted a number of virus-related posts within the final couple days.

Most of the suggestions provided by the NBA fell below common sense degree of finest practices in terms of sickness prevention: avoiding contact with people who find themselves sick, staying dwelling when feeling ailing, cleansing and disinfecting often touched objects and surfaces. The league additionally prompt gamers be certain that they “are updated with all routine vaccinations, together with the flu vaccine.”

“Containment is possible and should stay the highest precedence for all nations,” World Well being Group chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned.

