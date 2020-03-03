nba-to-players:-avoid-high-fives-as-coronavirus-concern-grows

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has instructed gamers to keep away from high-fiving followers and strangers and keep away from taking any merchandise for autographs, the league’s newest response in its ongoing monitoring of the coronavirus disaster that has unfold to most corners of the planet.

The league, in a memo despatched to groups on Sunday and obtained Monday by The Related Press, provided 10 suggestions to gamers with hopes of reducing dangers of getting the virus — amongst them, not taking objects corresponding to pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

The NBA additionally instructed groups that it’s consulting “with infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control” and infectious illness researchers at Columbia College in New York.

“We are also in regular communication with each other, NBA teams including team physicians and athletic trainers, other professional sports leagues, and of course, many of you,” the league wrote in its memo to groups, their physicians and athletic coaching staffs. ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.

Some gamers are already heeding the recommendation.

“Corona,” Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks mentioned as he provided some fist-bump greetings on Monday night time earlier than his workforce confronted the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Warmth mentioned he wasn’t essentially anxious or interested by avoiding high-fives.

“I don’t think about any of that,” Butler mentioned. “I’m still going to be who I am. We’re still going to be who we are.”

Portland guard CJ McCollum mentioned in a tweet on Saturday that he’s taking the matter significantly, saying he’s “officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.”

“You just have to be careful,” McCollum mentioned Monday night time in Orlando. “”Clearly it’s affecting folks, particularly people who find themselves displaying weaker immune techniques and other people over 60. You’ve obtained to test your self and wash your fingers, attempt to scale back contact with outsiders and out of doors germs.”

McCollum has tweeted or retweeted a number of virus-related posts within the final couple days.

“The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly — the NBA and the Players Association will continue to work with leading experts and team physicians to provide up-to-date information and recommended practices that should be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” the league mentioned within the memo.

Most of the suggestions provided by the NBA fell below commonsense degree of greatest practices in terms of sickness prevention: avoiding contact with people who find themselves sick, staying house when feeling sick, cleansing and disinfecting steadily touched objects and surfaces. The league additionally recommended gamers ensure that they “are up to date with all routine vaccinations, including the flu vaccine.”

The worldwide demise toll topped 3,000 on Monday, and the variety of these contaminated rose to about 89,000 in 70 nations on each continent however Antarctica. Within the U.S., the virus has been blamed for six deaths, all in Washington state.

“Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries,” World Well being Group chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned.