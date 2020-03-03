nba-star-udonis-haslem-seemingly-addressing-dwyane-wade’s-daughter-as-‘boy’,-people-confused

Instagram

The Miami Warmth star confuses individuals along with his touch upon Dwyane’s video of his transgender daughter Zaya performing with a gospel choir in school for Black Historical past Month.

Mar 3, 2020

Does Udonis Haslem not acknowledge Dwyane Wade‘s youngster as a lady? The 39-year-old skilled basketball participant has confused individuals for seemingly addressing his former colleague’s transgender daughter Zaya as a “boy.”

Udonis seemingly wished to indicate his assist to the 12-year-old, who was performing with a gospel choir in school for Black Historical past Month. In a video posted by her father on Sunday, March 1, Zaya is seen singing and dancing together with her schoolmates.

A proud father, Dwyane captioned it, “J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Nice Pleasure And Happiness! That is What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Final Evening Felt Like For Our Household.” Udonis weighed in on it, writing within the remark part, “What it is all about my boy..[a heart emoji]”

The Miami Warmth star’s remark sparked reactions from fellow Instagram customers, who assume that he is confused about how one can tackle Dwyane’s youngster. “lady or boy? See you are confused too,” one replied to Udonis’ remark. One other who seemingly disagreed with him merely wrote, “uhhhhhhhhh.”

Some others, nonetheless, assume that Udonis was referring to Dwyane as an alternative of Zaya with “boy.” One defined, “I feel he’s speaking about dwade not zaya.” One other argued, “he is referring to Dwade cmon yall.”

One other particular person, in the meantime, appeared to haven’t stored up with the Wade household as asking, “wait I am confused. Wasn’t it Zion now Zaya? Zaya implies feminine. Am I mistaken ?”

Udonis’ complicated remark apart, Zaya received the assist of his entire household in the course of the faculty efficiency. Dwyane’s spouse Gabrielle Union is seen clapping and dancing whereas watching Zaya sing on the stage.

The retired basketball participant additionally shared a photograph of his daughter beaming whereas holding two bouquets of flowers following the efficiency. “Sufficient Stated,” he captioned it. Gabrielle left a number of coronary heart emojis beneath the submit.