nations-league-draw:-when,-who-and-how?

How does the Nations League draw work? 55 groups are break up into 4 leagues and SSN provides the lowdown on who may face who

With the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw approaching on Tuesday, we offer the entire particulars, permutations and dates as England search for a repeat of their success.

Alongside England, Residence Nations sides Wales, Scotland and Northern Eire and Republic of Eire are in Tuesday’s draw, with some slight adjustments to the format of the 2018/19 version.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place in Amsterdam on Tuesday March Three from 5pm. Observe dwell protection of the draw on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports activities app.

Who can play who?

England had been certainly one of 4 group winners in League A within the 2018/19 version

The 55 worldwide groups have been break up into 4 leagues (A, B, C and D) in response to their place within the UEFA Nationwide Staff Coefficient Rankings.

England are in League A, whereas the opposite Residence Nations sides and Republic of Eire are in League B.

Every league is then divided by 4 pots, bar League D, which is split by two pots.

England are in Pot 1 of League A, that means they can’t face Portugal, Netherlands or Switzerland, however may face any facet in Pots 2, Three and 4. Republic of Eire can not face Northern Eire in League B, as either side are in Pot 3.

Regardless of ending backside of their group in 2018/19, Germany had been saved from relegation to League B resulting from an enlargement of League A from 12 groups to 16. Member nations expressed a need to play extra aggressive video games and fewer friendlies, that means there can be six video games in every group reasonably than 4. Iceland, Poland and Croatia had been additionally saved from relegation, whereas Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden, Denmark and Ukraine had been promoted from League B to League A.

League A

Pot 1: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland

Pot 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

Pot 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

Pot 4: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

League B

Pot 1: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Pot 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Eire, Northern Eire

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C

Pot 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia

Pot 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus

Pot 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Pot 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D

Pot 1: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein

Pot 2: Andorra, Malta, San Marino

How does it work?

Portugal gained the Nations League Finals in the summertime

Whereas the 2018/19 version had three groups per group in each League A and League B, this version will see 4 groups per group.

So League A could have 4 teams, with one staff from every pot. Leagues B and C have the identical format, whereas League D could have one group of 4 and one group of three.

Groups play one another residence and away, with the 4 group winners of League A qualifying for the Nations League Finals in June 2021, with two semi-finals, a third-place match and the ultimate, precisely just like the 2019 summer season event in Portugal. The host can be determined when the 4 groups have been confirmed.

The group winners in leagues B, C and D achieve promotion and people who end backside of the teams in Leagues A and B can be relegated.

In League C, the 2 groups to be relegated can be decided by two-leg play-offs in March 2022, as League D solely has two groups.

Will Nations League efficiency have a bearing on World Cup qualification?

Scotland have an opportunity to qualify for Euro 2020 resulting from their Nations League efficiency, however there’s a slight change to the 2020/21 version

Solely partially, and to not the identical diploma that the final version has given hopes to the likes of Scotland for the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs.

First up, the 10 group winners from the UEFA division of 2022 World Cup qualifying (beginning in March 2021) will qualify instantly for the World Cup.

However then, the 10 group runners-up, alongside the most effective two Nations League group winners who haven’t but instantly certified or reached the play-offs for the World Cup, will advance to a 12-team second spherical

These 12 groups can be drawn into three play-off paths of 4 groups every, taking part in a semi-final and last (residence groups to be drawn). The three path winners will qualify for the World Cup.

When are the video games performed?

Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020

Matchday 2: 6-Eight September 2020

Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020

Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020

Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020

Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020

Finals: 2, 3, 6 June 2021

Relegation play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022