mylar-balloon-causes-gas-leak-after-hitting-power-line-in-la-puente;-dozens-of-people-displaced

LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — A Mylar balloon that got here into contact with energy strains brought about a slew of issues in La Puente Monday night.

In response to the Los Angeles County Hearth Division, they responded to the 700 block of Willow Ave. simply after four p.m. after the balloon got here into contact with some wires inflicting them to spark.

The facility strains then fell on residential buildings energizing utilities inside the properties, inflicting the fuel strains to fail, in response to the Los Angeles County Hearth Captain.

Upon their arrival, they discovered water leaking underground in addition to harm to a fuel line.

At the least 39 individuals have been displaced on account of the fuel leak, L.A. County Hearth mentioned.

Purple Cross was on scene helping these which have been displaced.

So Cal Fuel was mentioned to have stopped many of the leak. No accidents have been instantly reported.