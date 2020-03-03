minneapolis-public-schools-holds-job-fair-for-city-residents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Faculties are hiring, they usually say the perfect candidate is from their very own group.

Hiring managers might be on the Davis Heart in Minneapolis Tuesday, screening candidates for a wide range of jobs.

There will even be individuals accessible there to assist replace resumes and prepare for interviews, together with free haircuts, discounted footwear and different provides.

“We’re looking for top talent who can break the chains and be change makers for Minneapolis Public Schools,” the district’s recruitment coordinators mentioned in a press launch.

The occasion runs from 10 a.m. to three p.m. Davis Heart is positioned at 1250 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.