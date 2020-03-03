mike-tyson-reflects-on-boxing-career-and-states-he-fears-who-he-was-in-the-past

Legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, had a really susceptible second on his present, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, whereas speaking to Sugar Ray Leonard.

Through the episode, Tyson grew to become emotional about his previous. He acknowledged he felt empty with out boxing, and he feared the person he was.

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied.” “That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone it’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell will come with him.”

Mike Tyson is without doubt one of the best boxers of all time. At 20, he grew to become the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title. He additionally received his first 19 fights by knockout and 12 of them had been within the first spherical.

Nowadays, when he’s not giving his opinion on his podcast, he’s busy operating his 40-acre hashish ranch, in California.