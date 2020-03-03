michael-jackson’s-son-blanket-buys-$2.5m-mansion-for-18th-birthday

Instagram

The youngest youngster of the late King of Pop has bought a multi-million greenback home in Calabasas, the identical neighborhood the place Dr. Dre, John Travolta and Kendra Wilkinson dwell in.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Michael Jackson‘s son Blanket has adopted within the footsteps of his siblings in getting himself a luxurious property. Simply days after the youngest youngster of the late King of Pop turned 18, it was reported that he has bought a $2.62 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

Blanket’s new home was constructed on a 6,383 sq. toes in 1990, per Selection. The Mediterranian-style property boasts 6 bedrooms and seven.5 loos along with Three car-garages in addition to entrance and rear lawns. A customized glass iron entrance door, a curved staircase to the higher degree and stylish elegant hardwood flooring are amongst its options.

The decrease degree of the home gives a proper eating room, a butler’s pantry, a household room and an enormous kitchen, whereas the higher degree contains 4 massive bedrooms. Blanket’s main bedroom has a built-in soaking tub and “health club space”. His yard, which was rebuilt by the earlier proprietor, supplies a BBQ space, a swimming pool, a spa and a loggia.

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre, “Saturday Evening Fever” actor John Travolta, the previous “The Ladies Subsequent Door” star Kendra Wilkinson, ex soccer operating again O. J. Simpson, prosecutor Marcia Clark and former NBA star Al Harrington are amongst Blanket’s new neighbors. His grandmother Katherine additionally lives close by.

Blanket, who modified his title to Bigi just a few years in the past, turned authorized grownup on February 21. His sister, Paris Jackson, congratulated him on the milestone by posting an Instagram tribute. “my little brother is a authorized grownup at the moment,” she wrote in a put up that noticed a few throwback footage.

“what the f**ok. i used to alter his diapers. that is such a visit.. happy with the good-looking, clever, insightful, humorous, and sort younger man he has turn into,” she added. “he likes privateness in order that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro.”

Whereas Blanket purchased his multi-million greenback home in Calabasas, his sister Paris spent about $2 million for a residence in Topanga Canyon again in spring 2017. His older brother Prince Jackson, however, selected a $2.2 million mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.