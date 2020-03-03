megan-thee-stallion’s-label-boss-accuses-jay-z-of-trying-to-steal-her,-claims-she-owes-him-$2m

Instagram/https://www.beyonce.com/

The 1501 CEO Carl Crawford claims he is being robbed and blames Jay-Z’s administration firm Roc Nation for pitting him towards the ‘Sizzling Woman Summer time’ hitmaker.

Carl Crawford broke his silence on Megan Thee Stallion fiasco. The 1501 label boss denied being grasping and blocking her from releasing new music. “The one factor we ever did was give, give, give. Now, she fell for the oldest trick within the business: the conquer and divide theme,” he informed Billboard.

Carl blamed Jay-Z for inflicting friction between him and his artist. He stated, “Everyone within the business is aware of that is what Jay-Z and Roc Nation do: They arrive in, the discover the smallest issues improper with the issue — as a result of there weren’t any issues earlier than she left — after which she says that I did not wish to negotiate?”

He continued, “Okay, inform everyone your definition of negotiating. Your definition is, ‘OK. I’ll ship Suge Knight‘s outdated attorneys to come back in, and it is a stick-up…’ After all, I am like, ‘This is not a negotiation. It is a theft.’ ”

He additionally accused Jay-Z of attempting to steal Megan, “Their actual plan was to get you out of my contract to allow them to signal you to Roc Nation. That is all they wish to do.”

“We gave this lady a 60-40 cut up. Now go ask the artist about that. She received components of her masters [the] first time. You assume Jay-Z would have gave her a part of her masters on her first cope with Roc Nation? F**okay no. Then, she’s getting $100,000 a present and he or she do not wish to pay up. That is what the difficulty was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and determined she did not wanna pay me no extra.”

Whereas Megan claimed Carl held her album hostage, the label boss accused her of owing him almost $2 million. “They’re utilizing that as a strong-arm tactic in order that I can renegotiate the contract,” he defined. “They’re holding the cash, they usually have not paid me since August. She executed over 15 exhibits. Y’all do the maths.”

“She will get $100,000 a present. She owe me, and I have never recouped virtually $2 million that we spent on her, constructing her up in order that Roc Nation would wanna come [around]. The place was Roc Nation at once we was grinding and driving round on them backstreets? Roc Nation was nowhere to be discovered.”

Whereas scoffing at her claims about not understanding her contract when she first signed it, he accused her of mendacity about her age. “She signed two contacts. You signed one with me and 300 [Entertainment]. You imply to inform me, you, your mama and your lawyer did not learn over that stuff each time? Cease mendacity. You wasn’t 20, you had been 23 years outdated. You was a grown up. You are only a liar.”