mccollum’s-41-point-night-carries-blazers-past-magic

CJ McCollum matched his season-high with 41 factors on Monday evening, sending the visiting Portland Path Blazers to a 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Enjoying with out injured All-Star sidekick Damian Lillard, who has sat out 5 video games with a groin harm, McCollum shot 14-for-24 total and 6-for-12 on 3-pointers en path to the second-most factors scored in Orlando by a Magic opponent this season.

James Harden had 54 factors at Orlando in December.

McCollum, whose career-high of 50 got here towards Chicago in 2018, additionally totalled 41 in a sport towards Detroit final month.

“I simply tried to be aggressive, final sport of the journey,” McCollum informed NBC Sports activities after the sport, referring to the three-game highway journey that started with losses at Indiana and Atlanta. “We wished to return away with not less than one win, and we did.”

Nikola Vucevic countered with a team-high 30 factors for Orlando, but it surely wasn’t practically sufficient to forestall the Magic from shedding their second straight after a three-game profitable streak.

The Path Blazers began robust in Orlando, utilizing an early 15-Four run to show a four-point deficit right into a 35-28 lead on the finish of the primary quarter. McCollum had eight factors, together with a pair of three-pointers, within the quarter-ending burst.

McCollum was nearly a one-man present for the primary three durations, hitting 5 three-pointers and scoring 32 factors regardless of fixed consideration from practically each Magic defender on the ground.

However Gary Trent, subbing for Lillard, took over early the fourth and was the difference-maker within the sport. He scored 14 factors within the quarter, 11 of them whereas McCollum was taking a much-deserved relaxation on the bench.

“I believed in each the primary and second half, when CJ was out, Gary clearly did a very good job,” Portland coach Terry Stotts mentioned. “I like the way in which we moved the ball. We had a whole lot of shot-making. We simply performed a strong sport from begin to end.”

Trent was fast to heap reward on McCollum. “That is not shocking,” Trent mentioned of his teammates scoring outburst. “That is what CJ does day in and time out so when he comes within the sport and makes it look as easy and flawless as he does, it is no shock.”

Portland shot 55.7 per cent for the sport, together with 16 of 33 on three-point makes an attempt.

Hassan Whiteside recorded a 16-point, game-high 13-rebound double-double for Portland, which swept the two-game season sequence from the Magic.



















1:11



Highlights of the Portland Path Blazers’ journey to the Orlando Magic in Week 20 of the NBA.



Gary Trent Jr. went for 24 factors, Ariza 11, and Carmelo Anthony and Mario Hezonja had 10 apiece for the Path Blazers, who outshot the Magic 55.7 per cent to 38.5 and made all 16 of their free-throw makes an attempt.

Vucevic complemented his 30 factors with a team-high 11 rebounds for Orlando, which started the day tied within the loss column with Brooklyn of their duel for the seventh and eighth playoff spots within the Japanese Convention.

“That was extremely disappointing,” Magic coach Steve Clifford mentioned. “Tonight was once more, lacklustre protection. If we expect we’re gonna outscore individuals and make the playoffs or be an element, we do not perceive who we’re.”

Terrence Ross had 23 factors off the bench for Orlando, whereas Evan Fournier totalled 13, James Ennis III 10 and Markelle Fultz seven to go along with a game-high 10 assists.

