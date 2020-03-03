mavericks-late-comeback-falls-short-against-bulls

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – All-Star guard Luka Doncic was again within the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup in opposition to the Chicago Bulls on Monday after lacking a recreation due to a sprained left thumb, however he couldn’t fairly safe the victory.

Doncic scored 23 factors, however the Mavericks fell 109-107.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was named participant of the week, didn’t play Monday night time, the second of back-to-back video games.

Coby White scored 19 factors, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a damaged left foot and the Chicago Bulls held on to beat the Mavs when Luka Doncic’s desperation heave bounced off the rim.

Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 factors and the Bulls received for simply the second time in 12 video games though main scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps.

They outscored Dallas 33-17 within the third quarter to show a 10-point halftime deficit into an 81-75 lead, and withstood a giant push within the closing minute.

The Mavericks had been trailing 107-99 when Maxi Kleber dunked with 18 seconds left. Delon Wright then acquired a steal and fed Dorian Finney-Smith for a 3-pointer that made it a three-point recreation.

Chicago’s Thaddeus Younger missed the primary free throw earlier than hitting the second with 13 seconds remaining.

Finney-Smith hit one other Three to make it 108-107 with three seconds left earlier than Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr. made the second free throw after lacking the primary. Finney-Smith then threw a protracted inbound to Doncic, who barely missed from in entrance of the scorer’s desk.

Porter performed 17 minutes and made three 3s in his first look since Nov. 6. Valentine surpassed his earlier season excessive of 16 factors. White continued his robust run after averaging 30.eight factors over his earlier 4 video games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 factors. Doncic scored 23 after sitting out Sunday’s win at Minnesota due to a sprained left thumb. Finney-Smith added 18 factors. However with Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry (decrease again tightness) sitting out after dominating yesterday, the Mavericks misplaced for the second time in three video games.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas’ 17 factors within the third quarter had been a season low. … C Willie Cauley-Stein was out there after lacking six video games for private causes. … G Jalen Brunson (proper shoulder sprain) missed his straight fifth recreation.

Bulls: LaVine is day after day. … F Lauri Markkanen practiced Monday with the Windy Metropolis Bulls and is near getting back from a proper hip damage that has sidelined him since Jan. 22, coach Jim Boylen mentioned. The 7-footer from Finland is averaging 15 factors and 6.5 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Bulls: Go to Minnesota on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)