master-p-&-romeo-miller-talk-about-stepping-away-from-‘growing-up-hip-hop’

Many viewers know that Grasp P and Romeo Miller are founding forged members of the We Television hit sequence “Growing Up Hip-Hp.” Not too long ago they’ve determined to depart from the present, and now they’re talking on their purpose why.

The daddy/son duo made a go to to “The Breakfast Club,” and through their interview, they mentioned their departure from the present.

Romeo stated, “I’ve been in this business for 19 years. I’m at a place where it’s all about my inner-peace. It’s all about mental health and it’s about growth. It’s not about the money. I’m the highest-paid on the network. I had to walk away because I can’t sell my soul for money. I can’t sell my soul for a storyline…It’s fake drama for no reason.”

There was additionally point out of the present reportedly attempting to create a story of a love triangle between Angela Simmons, Romeo and Bow Wow.

Nevertheless, Romeo stated that’s not the case, and says he has nothing however respect for each Angela and Bow Wow. He talked about that since they have been children, there has at all times been this impression that there was a way of competitors between him and Bow Wow and that has by no means been the case.

Romeo stated, “That was my idol as a little kid, I put him in my first single, ‘My Baby.’ I put all of my idols in there. Kobe, my pops, my Uncle Silk, my Uncle C, Bow, and the whole world they want you to compete. That’s what they do to us, and now it’s happening as adults, and I’m like it’s not about to go there because that’s not what it is.”

Try the complete interview beneath, the speak in regards to the present begins on the 4:00 min mark.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94