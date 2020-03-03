man-killed,-woman-seriously-injured-after-high-speed-chase,-horrific-crash-in-newport-beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A person was killed in a fiery, high-speed crash right into a pole in Newport Seashore early Tuesday.

The crash occurred close to 23rd Road and Balboa Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m. California Freeway Patrol officers on the scene say it’s a miracle anybody survived the crash that left the Mercedes AMG mangled and unrecognizable.

Police say two individuals had been contained in the automotive on the time of the crash. The driving force was declared useless on the scene, whereas a girl was pulled out earlier than it caught fireplace. She was taken to a hospital with traumatic accidents.

Earlier than the crash, police say the motive force had been at a close-by bar, the place he received into an argument with safety. He received right into a automotive with a girl and have become concerned in a brief police pursuit, however police officers say they backed off as a result of it was going near 100 mph. Police say the motive force went all the way in which down the peninsula on Balboa and got here again earlier than crashing into the pole on 24th Road.

The automotive ended up with its wheels up on the sidewalk, and particles scattered everywhere in the highway.

The driving force has not been recognized, however is described as being in his 20s. Police are wanting into pace and alcohol as an element within the crash.