man-in-fatal-stabbing-of-nicki-minaj’s-tour-manager-convicted-of-murder-and-assault

Mar 3, 2020

A person has been discovered responsible of murdering Nicki Minaj‘s tour supervisor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania again in 2015.

On Friday (February 28), Khaliyfa Neely was convicted of third-degree homicide, aggravated assault, easy assault, and possession of an instrument of crime regarding the deadly stabbing of De’Von Andre Pickett.

The sufferer’s pal, Eric Reese, was additionally injured within the incident, which occurred following a combat outdoors a bar with Neely and co-defendant Pierce Boykin, who had initially been charged with Pickett’s slaying.

The responsible verdict was delivered following a nine-day trial within the metropolis’s Widespread Pleas Court docket.

The 38-year-old, who has been behind bars since his 2017 arrest, now faces a long time in jail when he’s sentenced on 24 April.

Neely had beforehand been tried on the identical prices final 12 months (19), however the case led to a mistrial after members of a special jury failed to succeed in a unanimous determination on any of the counts.

Boykin obtained 23 months in jail in 2016 after pleading responsible to aggravated assault for his position within the stabbings.

Pickett and Reese, from New York, had been in Philadelphia for live performance rehearsals forward of Minaj’s European tour.

On the time of the tragedy, the “Barbie Goals” rapper took to Instagram to pay tribute to Pickett, branding the assault “one other mindless act of violence that took the lifetime of an excellent man.”

She has but to touch upon Neely’s conviction.