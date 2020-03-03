man-city-vs-arsenal-live-on-sky

Watch Mikel Arteta’s return to the Etihad Stadium as his Arsenal staff tackle Man Metropolis stay on Sky Sports activities

Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal’s Premier League conflict has been rearranged to Wednesday, March 11 and might be proven stay on Sky Sports activities.

The unique match was scheduled to happen on March 1 however was postponed on account of Manchester Metropolis’s participation within the Carabao Cup ultimate on the identical day.

The sport might be performed subsequent Wednesday to keep away from potential fixture congestion for each groups in direction of the top of the season.

Manchester Metropolis vs Arsenal is only one an enormous month of video games you possibly can catch stay on Sky Sports activities in March.

Metropolis are additionally in motion within the Manchester derby this weekend, with their go to to Outdated Trafford to face Manchester United stay on Sky Sports activities Premier League on Tremendous Sunday.

Per week later, the race for the highest 4 continues to warmth up as ex-manager Jose Mourinho welcomes United to Tottenham, with the Merseyside derby additionally stay on Sky on March 16 – a recreation which may hand Liverpool their Premier League title.

Two previous London foes go head-to-head as Spurs host West Ham on Friday Evening Soccer on March 20, earlier than Liverpool’s recreation with Crystal Palace and Arsenal’s journey to Southampton spherical off a large month within the high flight.

From the 2019/20 season within the UK and Eire, Sky Sports activities prospects will be capable of take pleasure in: