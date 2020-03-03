man-arrested-for-burning-down-grackle-statue-outside-austin-city-hall

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accused arsonist who was caught on digicam outdoors Austin Metropolis Corridor setting fireplace to a 6-foot tall statue of a grackle, is now in police custody.

The grackle was made partly of recycled bicycle tires.

Austin arson suspect and grackle sculpture (credit score: Austin Hearth Division)

Firefighters arrived on the scene round 5:30 a.m. on Monday, however the piece of public artwork was already destroyed.

Austin’s grackle statue burned down. (credit score: CBS Austin)

Austin Police arrested Rodney Cook dinner, 67 on Tuesday.

Rodney Cook dinner (credit score: Austin Police Division)

He’s charged with felony mischief.

Cook dinner might face 180 days to 2 years in jail.