‘love-and-hip-hop’-alum-hazel-e-fires-back-at-people-body-shaming-her-for-pregnancy-weight-gain

Mar 3, 2020

Hazel-E is coping with some physique shamers whereas anticipating her first baby with fiance Devon Waller. The previous forged member of “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” has taken to her Instagram Tales to precise her frustration over the imply feedback directed at her for her being pregnant weight achieve.

“I hate all these folks on my web page telling me how large I’m,” she informed her haters. “This why b***hes preserve there being pregnant a secret cuz they do not want the surface opinions.” She appeared to warn the trolls of the lengthen of her response to their hateful messages as concluding the put up, “I am bout to go feedback off, earlier than I let my hormones take like 10 mf’s out!”

Hazel introduced she’s anticipating her first baby with Devon in December 2019. “I am so nervous, completely happy, and anxious to take this journey however God had a plan when he positioned you in my life @devonwallerofficial,” she posted on her social media web page.

“We went half and made it by the primary trimester,” she added. The publicist-turned-rapper additionally claimed that she did not intend to cover her being pregnant from the general public without end. “[I] simply needed to verify we secured the child,” she defined.

Later in February of this yr, Hazel unveiled the intercourse of her child. “It is a woman!” she shared in a video clip shared after a gender reveal occasion.

Hazel has additionally revealed why she seems large throughout her being pregnant. “I am carrying large as a result of I’ve uterine fibroids. It is prompted me to have two miscarriages prior to now,” she defined final month. Nonetheless grateful that her third being pregnant has been happening effectively, she shared, “However this little child discovered room to implant and develop away from them. My Medical doctors stated we had been blessed to have pure conception. I am so grateful, as a result of this was God’s doing and on His time.”