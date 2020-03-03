los-gatos-police-dig-for-body-possibly-connected-to-decades-old-homicide-case

LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) — Enterprise house owners within the coronary heart of downtown Los Gatos had been shocked to search out a military of police and cadaver canine inside a retailer Monday morning. A regulation enforcement supply advised KPIX that police had been tipped off {that a} physique in a many years previous murder could also be buried below a retailer on North Santa Cruz Avenue.

The tip was credible sufficient that police started digging below the rear of a retailer Monday morning, and had been sifting by means of soil exterior of the shop.

“About fifteen, twenty people back there and just digging up mud and going through all the forensics and dogs, the whole nine yards,” mentioned Pete Jillo, proprietor of Gardino’s Restorante Italiano.

Jillo’s restaurant is subsequent door to the shop the place the dig website is positioned. The shop, Website for Sore Eyes, was closed as investigators took over the property. The enterprise has nothing to do with the murder, a supply mentioned, and was opened properly after the murder occurred.

Los Gatos Dig Website (CBS)

Jillo mentioned his restaurant has been open for 27 years. The situation of the potential crime scene has taken over a part of his parking zone.

“I would never imagine a body next door, that’s crazy,” he mentioned. “I’m shocked by it, to be honest with you, it was tough for business, I couldn’t park, I had to park a few blocks and the restaurant customers couldn’t really park.”

Police are watching the scene in a single day till investigators return Tuesday morning to proceed digging.

“It’s troubling because you kind of wonder how they picked that spot and why,” mentioned Los Gatos resident Debra Chin. “You have to imagine, did they have connections or was it somehow related to some other construction that was going on?”

Till investigators discover a physique or proof of stays, particulars of the murder is not going to be launched. However many hope the household of the sufferer could quickly get some solutions.

“I think the family deserves some peace and resolution, and if they can find a body and put that to rest then that would give the family a great deal of satisfaction,” Chin mentioned.

“Closure for the family, God willing,” mentioned Jillo.