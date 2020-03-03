listen:-sky-sports-golf-podcast

Tommy Fleetwood’s near-miss, Sungjae Im’s breakthrough victory and response to Paul Azinger’s feedback concerning the European Tour all function within the newest Sky Sports activities Golf podcast.

Wayne “Radar” Riley joins Josh Antmann in Florida to replicate on an eventful week in Florida, the place Im secured a maiden PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at PGA Nationwide.

Sungjae Im turns into the fifth participant aged 22 or beneath to win on the PGA Tour since June

The pair focus on the challenges that the gamers confronted on the Champion Course and why scoring was so excessive, in addition to giving their verdict on Azinger’s feedback concerning the significance of profitable on the PGA Tour.

Azinger mentioned in the course of the closing spherical that gamers “need to win on the PGA Tour”, with Radar responding to these feedback and explaining why gamers can nonetheless be outlined by their success in different components of the world.

Tommy Fleetwood completed two strokes again as he chased a maiden PGA Tour win

The pair share their views on Fleetwood narrowly lacking out on a maiden PGA Tour win, with the Englishman discovering water on the ultimate gap to finish the week in third spot, in addition to trying again at a number of the different speaking factors from the opening occasion of the Florida Swing.

