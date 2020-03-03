lions-struggling-against-new-south-wales

England Lions are on the again foot of their match towards a New South Wales

XI after closing day two on 126-5 and nonetheless 279 runs adrift.

SCORECARD

New South Wales shortly misplaced Arjun Nair after resuming on 242-Four at Wollongong however Daniel Sams (80) and Nicholas Bertus (44) helped arrange a declaration on 405-8.

Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi and Dan Lawrence every completed with two wickets apiece for the Lions, who have been then shortly in hassle of their reply.

Sams adopted his half-century by dismissing James Bracey (1) and when fellow opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore departed for 12, the vacationers have been 23-2.

Lawrence (52), who has had an excellent tour Down Below, helped the Lions get well, sharing a 66-run stand with Sam Northeast (43no), however three wickets earlier than the shut left New South Wales firmly within the ascendancy.

Lawrence was caught behind off Sams, Sam Hain was dismissed for 11 and captain Tom Abell was run out for a duck, leaving Northeast searching for help from the decrease order to dig the Lions out of a gap.