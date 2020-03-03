leon-draisaitl’s-insane-season-continues-with-four-goal-game-against-nashville

Nashville followers are in all probability fairly sick of Leon Draisaitl by now.

The Oilers star had one other evening to recollect towards the Predators on Monday with a ridiculous stat line of 4 targets and an help in an 8-Three win. It was Draisaitl’s fifth consecutive sport towards Nashville with not less than two targets. That isn’t a typo.

It continues what has been an unimaginable season for Draisaitl, who leads the NHL in factors with 107 after Monday evening. His subsequent closest challenger is teammate Connor McDavid, who had 5 factors of his personal on Monday (4 assists and a objective) to leap as much as 94. Draisaitl has now surpassed the 105 level mark he set final season, and he is properly on his strategy to his first Artwork Ross Trophy.

The German has additionally managed to power his approach into the Rocket Richard Trophy race, along with his 43 targets on the season now simply 4 behind Boston’s David Pastrnak in first place. It is a race that appears prefer it’ll go all the way down to the wire, with Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Toronto’s Auston Matthews all in competition.

The performances of Draisaitl and McDavid have helped the Oilers maintain tempo with the Vegas Golden Knights in first place within the Pacific Division, with Edmonton now simply two factors behind. In response to The Athletic, they’ve an 88 % probability to make the playoffs.

With their two superstars able to successful any sport, the Oilers have changed into a crew that nobody goes to wish to face within the postseason.